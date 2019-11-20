Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Shiloh.
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh M.B. Church
Mary Washington Obituary
Mary Washington

Greenville, FL - Mary Alice Humphrey Washington, 69, of Greenville, FL passed on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh M.B. Church, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing is 4-7p.m. Friday at Shiloh. A Madison County native, Mary had worked at Dixie Packers and as a driver for Big Bend Transit for many years. Cherishing her love are her son, Joshua Washington; brother, "Dirt" Humphrey; sisters: Charlene Cogdell, Ann and Lucy Humphrey; sister-in-law, Priscilla Miller; dedicated supporters: Leola Seabrooks, Morris, Margaret, Renita, Gwen and Willie Mae Washington, Deborah Cherry and Glenn and Sandra Robinson; special cousin, Willie Lee (Geneva) Norris; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
