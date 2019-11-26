|
|
Mary Way Zuell
Tallahassee, FL - Ms. Mary Way Zuell, 90, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday (11/30) in the Tillman of Tallahassee Chapel 850-942-1950. Mrs. Zuell had lived in Chicago and Tampa before returning to Tallahassee. She had been a healthcare clinician with the VA Hospital System. Cherishing her love are her sons: Robert (Melody Dotson) and John Way; grandchildren: Tonya, Robin, Maurice and Robert Way, Jr.; and several other loving relatives and friends. Her sisters, Ruth Jackson and Iradella Watts preceded Mary in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019