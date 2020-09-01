Master Sergeant David GreeneTallahassee - Master Sergeant David Bertell Greene, 92, also lovingly known as "Uncle Bert", went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, August 30, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida following an extended illness. He was born on September 28, 1927 in Sopchoppy, Florida to George Washington and Mary Eliza Green (Triplett).David graduated from Shadeville High School in Wakulla County. He attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical College for Negroes 1945 - 1948. After working two years in Detroit, Michigan, he went into the Armed Forces where he remained until his honorary retirement after 26 years of service to our nation. He achieved the rank of Master Sergeant, and while protecting our country, he earned two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, and other honors and recognitions while serving in both the Korean War as well as two terms in the Vietnam War. Upon retirement he appreciated supporting and attending his monthly Purple Heart meetings as well as fellowshipping with the other veterans. He enjoyed listening to the nightly news. Late in life, "Uncle Bert" was baptized and became a member of the Macedonia Community Church of Sopchoppy. As a member of the Macedonia Church, "Uncle Bert" attended services until his failing health and other circumstances no longer permitted his attendance.On August 16, 1954, he was joined in Holy Matrimony to Thessalonia Green (Gainey) who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents, George Washington and Mary Eliza Green; two brothers, George and Emmet Green; two sisters, Mary H. Musgray, and Sarah L. Holt.David leaves to cherish his dear memory, one sister-in- law, Hazel Stubbs; one brother-in-law, Harry Benton, Fayetteville, NC; special cousin, Mila Hills; special friends, Early Harris, Sophie Meusa, Tallahassee, FL, Command Sergeant Major James McHenry, NC and Colonel Clarence Benham, Jacksonville, Fl; godson, Thomas Conner, Atlanta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great, great-great, great-great- great nieces, nephews and many cousins.Graveside service will be 12:00 (Noon) Friday, September 4, 2020 at Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be 11 AM to 6 PM (Today) Thursday, September 4, 2020 at Strong and Jones Funeral Home and Friday, September 4, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Purple Heart Chapter of Tallahassee FL.