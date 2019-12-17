Resources
Matthew Gaines Sr.

Matthew Gaines, Sr.

Tallahassee - Deacon Matthew N. Gaines, Sr., 92, transitioned Sun. Dec. 15 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Dec. 21 at Greater Mt. Pleasant MB Church with burial at Tallahassee Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. Dec. 20. Deacon Gaines leaves to cherish his memory one sister: Thelma Lawrence (Freeman-deceased); son: Matthew Gaines, Jr.(Alloydice); daughter: Annie Dunn (Robert),Jacquelyn Brown (Charles-deceased); grand-children: Vardyce Gaines (Lori), Ryndrick Gaines (Jessica), JaVonda Gaines, Charles Brown, Jr.; great-grand Children: Zarryen, Gabriel, Sanai, Aylah, Laportia, Naja, Carlita, Venjamin and Charnai ; and a host of other relatives & friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144, is assisting the Gaines family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
