Matthew Philip Thomsen
Tallahassee - Matthew "Matt" Philip Thomsen, 45, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in Ankeny, Iowa. He was born in 1973 in Sparta, Wisconsin to Paul & Barbara Thomsen and his ancestry includes members of the Chickasaw tribe.
Matt and Taylor (Kelly) were married in 2006 and were blessed with 2 daughters, Bailey and Spencer. Matt was a devoted family man who was so very proud of his girls, and his awesome sense of humor kept them all laughing. He was an all around outdoorsman who loved animals and especially enjoyed working with whitetail deer. Recently, Matt had started a new career in the trucking industry and had previously worked in construction. He was also in the Army Reserves for 8 years.
Matt enjoyed playing guitar, an interest that he and Bailey shared. He also enjoyed video games and it was becoming a challenge to keep up with Spencer. As a Wisconsin native, Matt had a fierce allegiance to the Green Bay Packers (once a Packer, always a Packer) and Wisconsin Badgers. Other interests included tinkering with blacksmithing and traveling with his family.
Matt is survived by his wife, Taylor, and daughters Bailey and Spencer; his parents, Paul and Barbara Thomsen of Sparta, WI; his sister, Dorene Thomsen of Tallahassee; his in-laws, M.D. and Lena Kelly of Quincy and his faithful canine companion, Jack. He was predeceased by his brother, Richard Thomsen.
Pallbearers will be Ron Poppell, Karl Stoyer, Jim Williams, Johnny Blue Craig, Tom Rubino and Chris Van Asten.
Visitation will be Friday, September 6, 2019, 9:30 am at Faith Funeral Home, 6972 Florida Georgia Highway, Havana, FL with the service following at 10:30 am. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, Florida.
Flowers are welcome; contributions to honor Matt may also be made to an account for his children, payable to FBO The Thomsen Children, c/o Centennial Bank, 3110 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Matt was loved dearly especially by Taylor, Bailey and Spencer, as well as other family members and friends. Our hearts are broken and Matt will be missed forever.
