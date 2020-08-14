Matthew Thomas Cronin



Matthew was the fifth of seven children born to Catherine Elizabeth Cronin and John Maurice Cronin. He was born in Chicago, IL on July 1, 1959. He is survived by his partner of almost 30 years, Pearl Pleasant, her daughter Tara, and her grandson Chris. Matthew is also survived by his four sisters, Patricia Cronin, Maureen Cronin, Therese Cronin, and Kitty Cronin, and two brothers, John Cronin and Leo Cronin. Matt left school early and worked in landscaping, construction, shrimping, roofing, and hanging dry wall. He was an enormously strong and hard worker and never turned down the opportunity to work. But from adolescence, Matthew struggled with substance abuse and addiction. More than 20 years ago, with Pearl and Tara's love and support, Matt successfully completed a treatment program in Tallahassee and lived the rest of his life substance free. Getting and staying clean and sober was Matt's proudest accomplishment. The last 9 years of his life, Matt was also proud to be a well-regarded member of the staff at Jim Bennett Plumbing. He valued Mr. Bennett's loyalty and generosity beyond measure. Though he fought hard, Matt succumbed to lymphoma on August 7, 2020. He will be deeply missed by the many who loved and respected him.









