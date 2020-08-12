Matthew William Kelley



Matthew W. Kelley, 55, died Saturday August 8, 2020 in Lynn, Haven, Fl. He was born in St. Petersburg, Fl and spent his childhood in Tallahassee, Fl. He was a home inspector and owner of North Florida Home Inspections.



He is survived by his children, Lexie and Matthew Kelley, of Lynn Haven, Fl. Two sisters, Risa Williams (Mitch) and Megan Ehler (Donnie), one niece, Callie Boland (Scott), and five nephews, Ben Williams (Katie), Joseph Evans (Shelby), Sean Evans all of Tallahassee. Trent Ehler (Danielle) of Sioux Falls SD and Blake Ehler (Kristin) of Jacksonville, Fl. Also several great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Donna Kelley.



A private service with immediate family will be held Thursday, August 13 with burial at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday," unknown









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store