Services
Faith Funeral Home Inc.
6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy.
Havana, FL 32333
(850) 539-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Jordan


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maureen Jordan Obituary
Maureen Jordan

Tallahassee - Maureen White Jordan, 91 of Tallahassee, FL formerly of North Georgia passed away on Monday, April 2, 2019.

A service is being planned with a burial at Camp Creek Church Cemetery in Lilburn, GA.

Mrs Jordan love to travel, from Europe to Hawaii to almost anywhere. She was well known for her baking skills especially cakes for her church.

She is survived by her sons Randy Jordan (wife Linda) of Tallahassee, and David Jordan of Clarksville, GA. A sister Edna "Edie" Trewhitt of Carrollton, GA. Six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband James T. Jordan, Jr. and her son Mark T. Jordan.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contribution

may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308

Faith Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faith Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now