Maureen Jordan
Tallahassee - Maureen White Jordan, 91 of Tallahassee, FL formerly of North Georgia passed away on Monday, April 2, 2019.
A service is being planned with a burial at Camp Creek Church Cemetery in Lilburn, GA.
Mrs Jordan love to travel, from Europe to Hawaii to almost anywhere. She was well known for her baking skills especially cakes for her church.
She is survived by her sons Randy Jordan (wife Linda) of Tallahassee, and David Jordan of Clarksville, GA. A sister Edna "Edie" Trewhitt of Carrollton, GA. Six grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband James T. Jordan, Jr. and her son Mark T. Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contribution
may be made to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308
Faith Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019