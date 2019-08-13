|
|
Maury Stone Hagerman
Tallahassee - Maury Stone Hagerman passed peacefully on August 8th in Tallahassee, Florida, surrounded by friends, family, and music. Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, on Saturday August 17th, at 3:00 PM where he attended Mass with his wife Barbara+ and participated in the fellowship of the community.
The fourth of four sons (Oliver, William+, and Robert+), Maury was born, in Evanston, Illinois on May 11, 1933 to Oliver Stone Hagerman+ and Kathryn Louise Hinrichs Hagerman+. Hagerman is survived by his four children Eric (Erica), Karen, Peter, and Robert, his brother Oliver (Jeanette), and his grandchildren Jessica Ortiz, Christian Ortiz, and Emma Hagerman, as well as his nieces (Chris Pennisi, Lisa McKnight, Patty Reed, Nancy McKinney), and nephews Summy, Dave, Dick, and Billy Hagerman.
Hagerman, a writer, composer, economist, management and training consultant, entertainer, avid gardener and angler, touched many lives in untold ways. He was a shining example of integrity, kindness, empathy, and intelligence, and optimism to all who knew him.
He will be greatly missed and if you would like to honor his memory, a memorial mass will be held on Saturday August 17th, at 3:00 PM, Good Shepherd Catholic Church (4665 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32309). A reception at the church will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to "Friends of McClay Gardens" or the TMH Foundation.
The family would like to thank the many nurses who provided Maury with compassionate care throughout his cancer diagnosis, his doctors, Eric Bouchard and Mitchell Peabody, the Music Therapy team, and the friends who remained by his side throughout his illness.
Funeral Arrangements will be under the direction of Culley's Funeral Home (Dignity Memorial) 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32308.
To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019