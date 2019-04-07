Services
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
3086 Crawfordville Highway
Crawfordville, FL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
3086 Crawfordville Highway
Crawfordville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Neal Davis


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Max Neal Davis Obituary
Max Neal Davis

Crawfordville - Max Neal Davis, age 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Since 1964 he had resided in Crawfordville with his wife of more than sixty years, Doris Gerrell Strickland Davis. The funeral will be at 3:00 pm EDT on Monday, April 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 3086 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville Florida. Visitation will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Along with his beloved "Shug," survivors are his children Sandra and Walter Vidak, Buddy and Sonja Davis, Patrick and Amber Davis, grandchildren Melissa and Blake Burns, Emily and Devin Foret, and Shelby Gordon, three great-granddaughters Riley Foret, Hayden Burns, and Lyla Foret. Max is also survived by one brother, Duane Davis, two sisters-in-law, Helen and Charlotte, and 17 nieces and nephews. Max was predeceased by a son, his parents, five brothers, one sister, and two nieces. He was born on December 19, 1928 to Mellie Ray and Andrew Neal Davis of Bascom, Jackson County, Florida. He graduated Malone High School in 1948, served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Upon honorable discharge he enrolled in Chipola Junior College and started working for National Airlines in Marianna. When National began operations at Dale Mabry Field Max transferred to Tallahassee and continued his education at Florida State University graduating with a business degree in 1959. He retired from the airlines in 1985 and worked for Wakulla County for nearly 20 years before finally retiring in 2005. For many years he owned and operated a dry cleaner and a laundromat in downtown Crawfordville. Max was a man of great faith in God as demonstrated in the way he lived and worked every day of his life. He was devoted to his family and committed to his church where he served as a teacher, deacon, and trustee. He never lost his sweet spirit and happy heart even as he struggled in declining health. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now