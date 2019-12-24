Services
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
(229) 226-6331
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Allen & Allen Funeral Home
110 West Hansell Street
Thomasville, GA 31792
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Hyatt Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Hyatt Wilson Obituary
Maxine Hyatt Wilson

Tallahassee - Services for Maxine Hyatt Wilson of Tallahassee, FL will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Allen & Allen Chapel with grandson John Gay officiating. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Maxine passed away on December 20, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1934, in Chipley, FL to the late Willie & Elizabeth Hyatt. She graduated from Chipley Highschool in 1954. During her time in high school, she worked at the Vance Theater in Chipley. After high school, she worked at TCCHS in the Guidance Department. She worked at the Leon County Board of Education for 20 years in the Purchasing Department. Maxine was a member of Dawson Street United Methodist Church. She was affectionately known to her family as "Memmy." She was a selfless giving person, who loved with all her heart. Our family is blessed with the legacy of her love! Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Gay of Thomasville, Kim Lambert of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Edi Gay Morris (Robert), John Gay (Kathryn), Eve Gay (Jhon); great-grandchildren, Andrew Morris (Maddie), Loren Morris, Max Gay, Natalie Coggins (Nate), Luke Morris, Kimberly Morris, Emily Gay, John Daniel Gay, Molly Gay, Caroline Gay, Avonlea Gay, Austin Alvarez, Isabella Alvarez; great-great grandchild, Phoenix Coggins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Eddie Gay, Johnny Lambert; siblings, Willie Lee Hodges, David Hyatt, Loyce Gurganious, Mary Munn Preston, Ted Hyatt; grandchildren, James Gay, Joseph Gay; great-grandchild, Josiah Alvarez. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at Allen & Allen Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to visit her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -