Maxine Hyatt Wilson
Tallahassee - Services for Maxine Hyatt Wilson of Tallahassee, FL will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Allen & Allen Chapel with grandson John Gay officiating. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Maxine passed away on December 20, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1934, in Chipley, FL to the late Willie & Elizabeth Hyatt. She graduated from Chipley Highschool in 1954. During her time in high school, she worked at the Vance Theater in Chipley. After high school, she worked at TCCHS in the Guidance Department. She worked at the Leon County Board of Education for 20 years in the Purchasing Department. Maxine was a member of Dawson Street United Methodist Church. She was affectionately known to her family as "Memmy." She was a selfless giving person, who loved with all her heart. Our family is blessed with the legacy of her love! Survivors include her daughters, Debbie Gay of Thomasville, Kim Lambert of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Edi Gay Morris (Robert), John Gay (Kathryn), Eve Gay (Jhon); great-grandchildren, Andrew Morris (Maddie), Loren Morris, Max Gay, Natalie Coggins (Nate), Luke Morris, Kimberly Morris, Emily Gay, John Daniel Gay, Molly Gay, Caroline Gay, Avonlea Gay, Austin Alvarez, Isabella Alvarez; great-great grandchild, Phoenix Coggins; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sons-in-law, Eddie Gay, Johnny Lambert; siblings, Willie Lee Hodges, David Hyatt, Loyce Gurganious, Mary Munn Preston, Ted Hyatt; grandchildren, James Gay, Joseph Gay; great-grandchild, Josiah Alvarez. The family will greet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at Allen & Allen Funeral Home. Friends and family are invited to visit her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019