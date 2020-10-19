Maxwell Alexander Dunlap
Tallahassee - Maxwell Alexander "Max" Dunlap, 25, of Tallahassee, Florida died October 15, 2020. He was born January 4, 1995 in Tallahassee, Florida, the son of Leslie Quick Dunlap and Michael Dunlap. Max was happiest outside with his friends and family kayaking, fishing, camping and making beer. He was living and working in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL for the past year. He is survived by his mother, Leslie Quick Dunlap, father Michael Dunlap, siblings, Mattie and Oliver; maternal grandparents, Linda Quick and Jack Quick; paternal grandmother, Katheryn Wilkerson. Visitation will be at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee, FL on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 6pm- 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NAMI Florida (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at NAMI Florida, PO Box 961, Tallahassee, FL 32302 or https://namiflorida.org/get-involved/donate_now/
"Just give me one thing that I can hold on to; To believe in this living is just a hard way to go". Bonnie Raitt, "Angel from Montgomery"