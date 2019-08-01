Resources
Mazie N. Middleton

Mazie N. Middleton Obituary
Mazie N. Middleton

Tallahassee - Mazie N. Middleton, age 95, passed away Friday night, July 26 shortly after recovery from surgery following a fall.

She is survived by her nephew, David P. Yon, Jr. and his wife Carolyn; a niece, Jayne Harmon and her husband Herb; as well as two grandnephews - David P. Yon, III and his wife Marilyn and Gerald B. Yon and his wife Daniela; a great grandnephew, Peyton and great grandniece Laurel Jayne.

Mazie was a founding member of St. Paul's Methodist church.

A Private Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019
