|
|
Mazie N. Middleton
Tallahassee - Mazie N. Middleton, age 95, passed away Friday night, July 26 shortly after recovery from surgery following a fall.
She is survived by her nephew, David P. Yon, Jr. and his wife Carolyn; a niece, Jayne Harmon and her husband Herb; as well as two grandnephews - David P. Yon, III and his wife Marilyn and Gerald B. Yon and his wife Daniela; a great grandnephew, Peyton and great grandniece Laurel Jayne.
Mazie was a founding member of St. Paul's Methodist church.
A Private Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019