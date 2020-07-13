Megan Marie WilkinsTallahassee - Megan Marie Wilkins, 4425 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL, passed away at the age of 89, after a short illness at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare on July 10, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio on February 25, 1931 to Richard C. Jones and Edith M. Hughes Jones. She graduated from North High School and The Ohio State University, both in Columbus, Ohio. She met the love of her life on a blind date and married Harold D. (Hal) Wilkins on April 17, 1955. They were married for 55 years until his death in 2010.Megan was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She was selfless and always gave more of herself than was asked for. She was a strong caregiver for so many and was the epitome of beauty and grace. As a first generation American, she was very proud of her Welsh heritage and cherished the blessings afforded by this country. She loved spending time with her family and believed in celebrating each moment. She was also a member at Lafayette Presbyterian Church.Megan was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her only sister, Eileen Gowdy Gillaugh. She is survived by a large and loving family, her three children Karen Wilkins Bodiford (husband Steve Bodiford), Ron Wilkins (wife Kim O'Keefe Wilkins), and Randy Wilkins (Suellen Wilkins); her grandchildren Patrick Wilkins, Christopher Wilkins (partner Rachel Goodman), Stephanie Uryga, Courtney Armitage (partner Ben Moore), Jeb Bodiford (wife Trueby Bodiford), Ben Wilkins and Brooke Wilkins; her great grandchildren Brianna and Bethany Peacock; Sam, Katy and Bradley Bodiford, and Beau Uryga; her nephews Bob Gowdy, Rich Gowdy and niece Susan Stickel. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Bev Rhoddenbaugh and her loving companion Everett YarboroughIn consideration of the current pandemic, a private family funeral service and burial will be held at Culley's Meadowwood Funeral Home. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the TMH Foundation, 1331 East 6th Avenue, Tallahassee, FL, 32303 or foundation@tmh.org.