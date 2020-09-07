Melba B. StricklandTallahassee, FL - Melba Jean Bradley Strickland, 67, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. TODAY, Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Mt. Zion AME Cemetery (Glades), Havana. TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is serving the family. A Havana native and a 40-year + Tallahassee resident, Melba was a Havana Northside High graduate and former Leon County Schools employee working in Early Child Development. She attended Tallahassee Community College and worshiped at Fellowship Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Melba enjoyed ceramic designs and decorating. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Elder Thomas L. Strickland; sisters, Sheree Butler and Deverly (James) Corker; brother John J. Bradley, Jr.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.