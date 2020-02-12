|
|
Melinda Footman
Tallahassee, FL - Melinda Louise Footman, 31, of Tallahassee passed on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at St. John M. B. Church, Keith St., with burial in Bethpage Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Old West Enrichment Center. Melinda, a creative artist was an entrepreneur and had worked at several fast food enterprises and Wal-Mart. Survivors include her brother, Moses Footman, Jr.; nieces, ArDeshia Moore and Ma'Laiah Footman; several aunts, uncles, other loving relatives and friends. Melinda's parents, Moses Footman, Sr. and Ora Lee Jones-Footman and sister, Valonia Barrington all preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020