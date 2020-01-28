|
Melinda J. Gaymon
Tallahassee, FL - Melinda Jane Gaymon, 69, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Friday, January 24, 2020. Services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing, with the family receiving friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at St. Matthews P.B. Church, Tallahassee. Melinda graduated from the original Lincoln High School (Griffin) in 1968. She completed the Dietary Program at TCC and also worked at Miracle Hill Nursing Home. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Joyce Gaymon and sons, Mario and Columbus Williams; eight grandchildren; sisters, Chiquita Williams and Winifred (Ed) Becker; brother, Kenneth Williams; and several other relatives and friends. Her husband, Renwick Gaymon preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020