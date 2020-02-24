|
Melinda Milles, 48, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away far too soon on February 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and friends at Big Bend Hospice after a courageous battle with advanced cancer.
Melinda is the daughter of James Dukes and her late, much beloved mother Julia Dukes. Melinda was born in Lexington, Kentucky on June 7, 1971. Melinda grew up in Panama City, then attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, and ultimately continued her education at Florida State University. She was married to her loving husband, Eric Milles, on April 19, 2008 at sunset on Sikes Cut, Saint George Island.
Melinda's laugh is legendary and her smile epic. She is hilarious, goofy, and does not take herself too seriously. She is a knockout with brilliant blue eyes. Melinda loves all types of music (Green Day, J.J. Grey, Weezer, Kate's Hell, Jason Mraz, Hold that Hand, etc.) and is an avid concert goer. Melinda is an incredible, self-taught artist. Melinda loves her prized Siamese cats and her crazy Jack Russell terriers. Melinda loves being outside, hiking, biking and communing with nature, particularly at the beach or amongst her plant collection in her own back yard. Melinda loves Florida and Tallahassee. Melinda enjoys cheering on the Florida State Seminoles in football, baseball, and most fanatically basketball - and of course, she loved her Florida Gators. Most of all Melinda values and enjoys spending quality time with her family, fur babies, and many, many friends.
Melinda was a professional educator who had a gift for teaching children, adults, and other teachers. The first ten years of Melinda's career was spent in the classroom teaching at Gardendale Elementary Magnet School (National Blue Ribbon School) and Patronis Elementary School (Awarded Teacher of Year in 2001). Melinda achieved her Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Florida, Master of Education from the University of Florida, Specialist of Education from Florida State University, and was certified in Educational Leadership. Melinda was a published author in literacy and was highly respected in her field. Melinda was a dynamic public speaker who inspired her students and other teachers. Melinda served as assistant principle for School of Arts and Sciences, was a Director at the Florida Department of Education, and was a long-time adjunct professor at Flagler College in Tallahassee. Melinda had a passion for public service and routinely volunteered for non-profits in the Tallahassee community, including as Board Member for the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend and as volunteer and interim executive director at Dress for Success Tallahassee.
Melinda is survived by her spouse, Eric Milles; fur babies: Zoe, Gilly, Barley and Stella; her father, James Dukes; her sister, Michelle Dukes Brock; her brother-in-law, Steve Brock; her mother-in-law, Mary Lu Sturm; father-in-law, Kenneth Milles; mother-in-law, Barbara Milles; her brother-in-law, Justin Sturm, and sister-in-law Sarah Sturm.
The Celebration of Life for Melinda Milles will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 2198 North Meridian Road, followed by a reception.
