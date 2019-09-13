Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
Resources
Mellie Wade Clark

Mellie Wade Clark Obituary
Mellie Wade Clark

Tallahassee - Mellie Wade Clark, 71 of Tallahassee passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care Center. She was preceded in death in 1993 by her husband Leonard Raymond Clark.

The family will receive friends Friday (today) from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Fellowship Baptist Church, with burial following at Roselawn Cemetery. Gifts in memory of Mellie may be made to the TMH Foundation (www.tmh.org).

Mellie was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and recently retired as a Client Services Representative with United Solutions. She loved to cook, greatly enjoyed her three grandsons and was an avid reader. An enthusiastic University of Alabama fan would be a massive understatement. She also was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

She was also preceded in death by her parents Monroe V. Wade and Mellie Stewart Wade; and her brother Monroe Wade.

Survivors include her three children, Julie Strickland (Jason), Joanna Clark and Jeffrey M. W. Clark (Chrissy); and three grandsons, Wade, Johnathon and William Clark, all of Tallahassee.

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (850/385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.

"Roll Tide!"
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
