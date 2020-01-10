Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
East Hill Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
East Hill Baptist Church
1941 - 2020
Melvin Boyd Moates Obituary
Melvin Boyd Moates

Tallahassee - Melvin B. (Mel) Moates, age78, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Etowah, Tennessee on July 13, 1941 to Charles H. Moates and Blanche Silvers Moates.

He married his bride Joody C. Burger on September 17, 1960 and were married for 59 years. He was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. After his military service, he worked for Chrysler Financial, where he retired after 30 years of employment. He enjoyed salt-water fishing, playing golf, taking care of his yard and spending time with family as well as traveling.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Joody C. Moates, his daughters; Angie Moates and Tracy Moates Wampler (JD. Jonathan Wampler), three grandchildren; Christopher L. Williams (Darla), Daniel Noah Gee and Christina Reane Gee, nephews (like brothers) Jerry Moates (Nancy) and Eddie Moates, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A service celebrating his life, will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at East Hill Baptist Church. Family will receive friends at 10:00 am. with a service to follow at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to East Hill Baptist Church at 912 Miccosukee Road, Tallahassee Florida, 32308-easthill.net. or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital.501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-stjude.org.

Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Moates family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
