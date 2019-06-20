Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Greater New Mt. Zion AME Church
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Tallahassee, FL - Melvin James Brown V, 19, passed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Volusia County in a vehicular accident. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater New Mt. Zion AME Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born and raised in Tallahassee, Melvin was a 2018 graduate of Rickards High School and was working in the construction industry. He had been a member of the Blazin' Heat AAU Basketball Team. Survivors include his mother, Amberer Johnson Addison; father, Melvin J. Brown III; sisters, Kor'Desia Johnson and Der'Reecia Williams; brother, Au'Shaun Reddick; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019
