Melvin J. Brown V
Tallahassee, FL - Melvin James Brown V, 19, passed on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Volusia County in a vehicular accident. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday at Greater New Mt. Zion AME Church, Tallahassee, with burial in Concord Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born and raised in Tallahassee, Melvin was a 2018 graduate of Rickards High School and was working in the construction industry. He had been a member of the Blazin' Heat AAU Basketball Team. Survivors include his mother, Amberer Johnson Addison; father, Melvin J. Brown III; sisters, Kor'Desia Johnson and Der'Reecia Williams; brother, Au'Shaun Reddick; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 20, 2019