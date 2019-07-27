|
|
Melvin Johnson
Havana - Melvin Johnson was born on July 15, 1938 in Havana, Florida to Wonderful and Leila Thomas Johnson.
His life with Christ began when he was baptized as a young boy at Rich Bay A.M.E Church. He attended Pine Park Elementary School and later moved to Daytona to finish his education, after completion he later moved to Miami where he made it his home until his retirement in May, 1995 at that point he relocated to Havana, Florida.
Melvin's life was always full of joy and laughter, and always full of spirit, with a giving heart he would offer before you could even ask. His career began at Metro Dade County after his honorable discharge from the United States Army, he was employed with Metro Dade County from 1966 - 1995 where he retired and relocated to Havana, Florida his birth home.
Melvin was a devoted husband, loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and mentor to most.
On July 24, 2019, Melvin departed this life in exchange for a home of eternal rest in a higher place, he earned his wings. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife: Lillian Johnson, ten children: Daphne, Bridgette (Floyd), Melvin Jr, (preceded in death), Sharon, Tonya (Keith), Michelle (LaRico) Angela (Daryl), Brian, Nicole and Miel; five sisters: Annie Pearl (Robert) (preceded in death), Shirley (Willie), Janette (James), Elouise, Verdell (Jimmy) Voncille, five brothers: James (Hannah) (preceded in death) Leroy (preceded in death), Harold, Clarence (Joyce) (preceded in death) and Robert (Sheltra); thirty grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and brothers in law, friends and special friends: Arthur Thompkins (Jewell), Johnny Robinson and Moses Williams (Merdine) John Boynton (Noreen) and Effie Randolph Boone (Bruce), two special nurses: Elaine Peters and Letitia Moore.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home Chapel. Internment will following the service with Full Military Honors at Tallahassee National Cemetery, His family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 5 til 8:00 pm at the funeral Home. Faith Funeral Home & Crematory in Havana is in charge of arrangements. (850.539.4300)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 27, 2019