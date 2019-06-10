|
Melvin Mitchell Marsh
Tallahassee - Melvin Mitchell Marsh, 82, of Tallahassee, entered eternal life on May 23. Melvin is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Bettye Sue, his three children Gary Marsh (Lisa), Russell Marsh (Karen), and Manda (Link) Detten, his sister Frances Story, many nieces and nephews, and was loved by 5 grandchildren: Alex, Victoria, Violet, Corinne, and Tucson.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday, June 14 at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road in Tallahassee, Florida. A graveside service will be held at White Church Cemetery for family and friends on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the .
Melvin was born in Tallahassee in 1937 to Julia and John Herbert Marsh. He was a member of the Leon High School graduating class of 1957. Melvin married his high school sweetheart, Bettye Sue, in 1958.
Melvin served in the United States Air Force as an avionic navigation systems technician. He did 3 full tours in Vietnam and over the course of his career, was awarded the Bronze Star, The Air Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, and The Air Force Commendation medal among others. Two memories Melvin shared with his loved ones were of jungle survival after a helicopter malfunction, and a barracks fire while serving in Greenland. He earned the rank of Master Sergeant and retired in 1980.
After fishing, hunting, and working on his father in law's farm for a year, Melvin picked up the paper and applied for a job at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he worked in procurement until his second retirement in 1996. Melvin loved to hunt and to fish and was fond of the deer that came to feed in the backyard.
Melvin and Bettye enjoyed 60 years of marriage and lived in Homestead, St. George Island, Pensacola, and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as Guam, Mississippi, California, Georgia, New Mexico, and most recently six months a year in Waynesville, NC. They travelled the world together and Melvin remembered their adventures fondly, sharing stories with family and friends. Melvin will be missed by all who were fortunate to know him.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 10, 2019