Thomasville, GA - Deacon Melvin "MT" Brown, Jr., 81, of Thomasville, GA passed on Friday, July 5, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Providence M.B. Church, 1215 Magnolia St., Thomasville, with burial in Peaceful Rest Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 2-7 p.m. Friday at Hatcher-Peoples Funeral Home, Thomasville (229-226-4525). Born in Tallahassee, FL to Melvin T. Sr. and Annie Mae Russ Brown, "MT" was a graduate of Florida A&M University. He had been President of the FAMU Alumni Association, a teacher at Rickards High School coaching chess and golf. He was a member of Providence where he served as Trustee Board member and Sunday School Superintendent. He was the first black Who's Who Teacher of the Year at Rickards and an avid golfer. Cherishing his love and memory are his loving wife, Dorothy Jean Scott Brown; daughter, Colene Williams; sons, Artis (Patricia) Scott, Melvin (Stephanes) Brown; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 11, 2019