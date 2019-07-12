|
Melvin T. Brown, Jr.
Thomasville, GA - Funeral services for Deacon Melvin "MT" Brown, Jr. are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Providence M.B. Church, Thomasville, with burial in Peaceful Rest Cemetery. Viewing is 2-7 p.m. Friday (today) at Hatcher-Peoples Funeral Home (229-226-4525). An avid golfer, he was a graduate of Florida A&M University, former Rickards High teacher, and had served as Sunday School Superintendent and Trustee at Providence. Cherishing precious memories are his loving wife, Dorothy Jean Scott Brown; daughter, Colene Williams; sons, Artis (Patricia) Scott, Melvin (Stephanes) Brown; sister, Barbara Norris; brothers, Gerald, Charles and Keith Brown; several grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 12, 2019