Melvin Walker, Sr.
Havana - Melvin Walker, Sr., 76, transitioned Tues. Aug. 25 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 1pm Sun. Aug. 30 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery in Havana. Visitation from 6-8pm Sat. Aug. 29. He leaves to cherish his fond memories his wife, (5) children with (1) who preceded him in death, (3) step children, (5) siblings, (18) grandchildren, (14) great grandchildren, (1) great great grand; and a host of other relatives & friends; Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr., LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Walker family.