|
|
Merrill Price Irvin
Tallahassee - Merrill P. Irvin, DVM, 72, a long time resident of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 at his Tallahassee home after a brief illness.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Regine Kraft, brother Leon Irvin (Loraine) and twin sister Sherrill Barge (Joe), his nephews Chuck Irvin, Andy Irvin, Mark Barge and niece Mary Joe Barge.
He was preceded in death by his parents Price and Odelle Irvin of Pinecliff Community in Camilla, GA.
He grew up in Camilla, GA on his parent's farm where his early love for animals began. In order to pursue his dream he moved to Athens, GA where he earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1973. Most of his 43 years working as a veterinarian he spent in Charleston, SC where he founded multiple veterinary clinics throughout his career.
His passion of nature photography took him to many places, both far and near, around the world.
Quiet in spirit, creative, patient and a life-long learner, he inspired and encouraged everyone he met. During his lifetime he touched many lives, both four-legged and two-legged.
A private memorial service is planned for the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of him can be made to the Center for Birds of Prey, PO Box 1247, Awendaw, SC 29402.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020