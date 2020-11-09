1/1
Michael A. Boll
Michael A. Boll

Tallahassee - Michael A. Boll 56 of Tallahassee, Florida passed away on November 5, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1964 in Newport News, Virginia. He graduated from Fletcher High School in Neptune Beach, Florida. He attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, FL and graduated with a Master's Degree in Business. Michael was employed by Florida State University and previously by the State of Florida.

Michael is survived by his parents DeVillo "Chuck" Boll and Mother Marilyn Boll. Brothers Thomas (Angela) and Peter (Jennifer) Boll, Sister Mary (Randy) Carlson; Nephews Zachary Carlson, Alexander Boll, Declan Boll, Grayson Boll, Niece Zoe Carlson, and girlfriend Lourena Maxwell.

Mike was a member of the Shell Point Sailboard Club, Gulf Winds track Club, the Cheeky Monkeys cycling group, the Wednesday Night Chaires Group and the Tallahassee Mountain Bike Association. Michael was a three time Ironman triathlete an avid cyclist, runner and all around outdoorsman.

Visitation will be on Wednesday Night November 11, 2020 at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach, FL from 5 to 7 PM.

Funeral services for Michael will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach, FL on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 11 AM.

Interment of Michael will be in Erie, Pennsylvania at Calvary Cemetery in a family plot. A celebration of Michael will be held in Tallahassee, FL at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make a charitable donation to Gulf Winds Track Club at Https://www.gulfwinds.org/chenoweth or a charity of your choice in Memory of Michael Boll.

Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
