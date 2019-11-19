|
Michael A. Bostic
Tallahassee, FL - Michael A. Bostic, 67, of Tallahassee passed on Friday, November 8, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00a.m. Saturday (11/23) at the Old West Enrichment Center. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). An Albany, NY native, he was an accomplished builder, artist and gardener. He had lived in Tallahassee for more than 15 years. Cherishing his love forever are his devoted wife, Mary Cassandra Bostic; son, Mahesha Jami Bostic; brothers: Josephus "Melvin", Robert and Jimmy Bostic and Richard Thomas; sisters: Mattie Graham, Betty and Linda Bostic and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019