|
|
Michael A. Broxton
Greenville, FL - Michael Anthony Broxton, 62, passed on Saturday, June 30, 2019 in Gainesville, FL. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Allen Chapel AME Church, with burial in New Zion Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Church. Born in Chelsea, MA, Michael was one of the first children and first African-American child accepted at UF's then newly-opened Children's Mental Health Unit; it is now Tacachale Center. He was employed at Tacachale's Recycling Unit where he had been Employee of the Year and later, King of the Annual Ball. Survivors include his mother, Lucile Martin Broxton Day; sisters: Brenda B. Thompson and Andrea L. Day; aunt, Carolyn Ann B. Peppers; uncle, Barry Broxton; and many other relatives and friends. Mike's father, 1st Lt. Stanley Broxton predeceased him.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019