Services
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Trinity Community Church
2285 Bannerman Rd
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Albert Braun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Albert Braun Obituary
Michael Albert Braun

Michael Albert Braun passed away Thursday February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan Crandall Braun of 56 years; their children: Michael and his wife Karen (Dunn), Robin and her husband Don St.Denis, Erik and his wife Tori (Wills), Adam and his wife Rachel (Manning) and Kristen and her husband Dave Russell. Mike had 18 grandchildren and one great grandson- Michael Albert Braun IV. Mike was a pastor for over 40 years and remained a faithful servant of Christ to the end of his life. He now stands before the Lord and surely heard the words: "Well done, good and faithful servant!"

Service for Mike will be held at:

Trinity Community Church

2285 Bannerman Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312 Saturday March 7, 2020 2:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -