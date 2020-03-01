|
Michael Albert Braun
Michael Albert Braun passed away Thursday February 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan Crandall Braun of 56 years; their children: Michael and his wife Karen (Dunn), Robin and her husband Don St.Denis, Erik and his wife Tori (Wills), Adam and his wife Rachel (Manning) and Kristen and her husband Dave Russell. Mike had 18 grandchildren and one great grandson- Michael Albert Braun IV. Mike was a pastor for over 40 years and remained a faithful servant of Christ to the end of his life. He now stands before the Lord and surely heard the words: "Well done, good and faithful servant!"
Service for Mike will be held at:
Trinity Community Church
2285 Bannerman Rd Tallahassee, FL 32312 Saturday March 7, 2020 2:00 p.m.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020