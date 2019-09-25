|
Michael (Miguel) Angel Ramos Lozada
Tallahassee - Following 76 and one-half years of a well-lived life, our beloved Michael (Miguel) Angel Ramos Lozada died on September 19, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Alison, Valerie, Chloe (Alex), Patricia, and Erin (Phil), grandchildren Katelyn, Miguel, and Mikayla, siblings, Marjorie, Hector, Nina, his mother Alicia and many treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his father Miguel and his first wife Carol Sue.
Following his childhood in Puerto Rico, Michael served in the US Navy and later worked with Associated Industries of Florida for 35 years of his professional career - leaving behind a large and cherished work family. Michael was a volunteer with the Leon County Horseman's Association, Meals on Wheels, The American Red Cross, and the Twelve Churches organization.
Michael's wish was to be remembered as a good friend - mission accomplished. We wish him Godspeed and will forever remember his smile, his faith, his love for life, his whistle, and his kind ways. Michael was strong and gentle man - long live the beauty he added to this world. He made a spectacular difference in the lives of many.
We invite you to join us for a memorial service and celebration of his life at the chapel of Bevis Funeral Home at 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee, FL on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. Should you wish to make a memorial gift in his memory or in lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Big Bend Hospice - they ensured that his last weeks were peaceful and meaningful and that the needs of both he and his family were tenderly cared for.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019