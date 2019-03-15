|
Michael Anthony Fennell
Monticello - Michael Anthony Fennell, (Mike), 67, of Saint George Island and Monticello, FL, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, March 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 16, at the Lloyd Woman's Club in Lloyd, FL from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
Mike was born on November 28, 1951, the oldest son of Bruce and Daisy Fennell. He graduated from Sylvan Hills High School in Atlanta, GA. His working career began in high school at The Kroger Company where he met co-worker, Leslie Adamson. Within the year they had decided to put other life plans on hold in order to marry. The couple lived happily in the Atlanta area while Mike attended Southern Technical Institute as a part-time student. After about 10 years the urge to incorporate their earlier plans for college degrees led them to move to the Tallahassee, FL area and Florida State University where Mike attended Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's School of Architecture while Leslie attended FSU and both worked part-time. Their part time jobs eventually became full-time FSU careers.
Mike retired from the Florida State University Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry as their resident cabinet-maker and carpenter in Octboer 2018.
Survivors include his wife Leslie Adamson Fennell of St. George Island and Monticello, FL; his sister Judy Fennell of Atlanta, Georgia; and his 3 fur babies - Tripp, Rorie and Zeela. In laws, Celia Adamson (Ken Riley); Joel Adamson, deceased (Mindee); Angie Adamson Chesnut (Jim); David Adamson (Leslie) and 18 beloved nieces and nephews and many, many friends of Bill.
Mike will be remembered for his great smile, his generous spirt, his 20 second hugs and his artistry with wood. Mike leaves behind many beautiful pieces of furniture and other delightful objects in the offices of FSU and the homes of family and friends. He will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Jefferson Lloyd Woman's Club, 1484 South Jefferson Street, Monticello, Fl 32344; or the Jefferson County Human Society.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019