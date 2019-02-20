|
Michael C. Kruse
Tallahassee - Michael C. (Mike) Kruse 72, died Feb. 16 in Tallahassee. Mike is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Nicole Haugdahl (Alec) son Scott Kruse (Rachel), and grandchildren Aubrey, Carson and Maddox. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 at 9am at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. The Memorial Mass will follow at 10am. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. Please visit www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com for full obituary and to leave a message of condolence to the Kruse family. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019