Michael David Grissett
1955 - 2020
Michael David Grissett

Whigham - Michael David Grissett, age 65 of Whigham, Georgia passed away at home on Saturday, August 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Michael was born on January 31, 1955 in Tallahassee, Florida to the late Raymond R. Grissett and Francis E. Grissett. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Survivors include his wife Paula "Gwyn" Grissett of Whigham, Georgia; daughter Jodie Lynn Sellars (Kevin) of Tallahassee, Florida and son Raymond D. Grissett (Lindsey) of Anniston, Alabama; sister Carol Boyd (Buddy); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sisters, Ann Kendrick and Bobbie Ray Grissett as well as a brother: Roy Grissett.

The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to be immediately followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Tallahassee National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
