Michael E. WilsonMichael E. Wilson, 61, died in Tallahassee, Florida on September 7, 2020.Michael was born on March 6, 1959. During his life he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.Mr. Wilson will receive a Full Military Honors Burial at the Tallahassee National Cemetery on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The location of Mr. Wilson's family is unknown at this time. All United State's Veterans and members of the public are invited to attend, to give thanks and show respect to Mr. Wilson for the sacrifice he made for our Great Nation and the freedoms we all enjoy because of it.Skip Young and Jackie Fulford of Young Fulford Funeral Home and Crematory, are honored and thankful for the privilege of caring for Mr. Wilson.