Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Michael Ethridge

Tallahassee, FL - Michael Don Ethridge, 62, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Graveside funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. A Godby High School graduate, Mr. Ethridge served military tours of duty in both the U.S. Army and Marines. He was retired from the City of Tallahassee's Parks and Recreation Department. Survivors include his daughters, Michaelia and Elainey Ethridge; son, Michael Ethridge; grandchildren, Malik, Mikel, Massiah, Monte, Makala, Malaysia and Mekhi; siblings, Anderson Ashby, Jr, Sheila Ashby, Gloria Rozier and Sandra (Roy) Guyton; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 11, 2019
