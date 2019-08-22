Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerusalem M.B. Church
Michael Francis

Michael Francis Obituary
Michael Francis

Tallahassee, FL - Michael Jerome Mikel Williams Francis, 65, passed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Tallahasseean, Mike had been an auto, paint and body technician for over thirty years at Brown's Body Shop. Survivors include his wife, Erma Hayes Francis; children: Michelle Washington, Michael Francis and Veronica (John) Salas; eight grandchildren; siblings: Robin (Jennie) Williams, Brenda (Calvin) Dawson, Geneva Billingsley, Linda Gay, Wanda (James) Holiday and Elizabeth Williams; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
Download Now