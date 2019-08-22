|
Michael Francis
Tallahassee, FL - Michael Jerome Mikel Williams Francis, 65, passed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). A lifelong Tallahasseean, Mike had been an auto, paint and body technician for over thirty years at Brown's Body Shop. Survivors include his wife, Erma Hayes Francis; children: Michelle Washington, Michael Francis and Veronica (John) Salas; eight grandchildren; siblings: Robin (Jennie) Williams, Brenda (Calvin) Dawson, Geneva Billingsley, Linda Gay, Wanda (James) Holiday and Elizabeth Williams; and several other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019