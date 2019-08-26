|
|
Michael J. DeLorenzo
Tallahassee - Michael J. DeLorenzo 70, of Tallahassee, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
A son of the late Maurice DeLorenzo and the late Marie Maddaloni DeLorenzo, he was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 1, 1949.
He held a degree in Civil Engineering from Manhattan College. After serving in the US Army, he spent most of his career with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. After retiring from FEMA, he worked for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, retiring as Deputy Division Director. He worked tirelessly to serve communities, the state of Florida and the nation in his over 50 year career. He was a highly respected leader among leaders in the field of Emergency Management, receiving the Florida Distinguished Service Medal twice.
He was a loving husband to Idy Codington, a brother to Elaine DeLorenzo, Maureen Delorenzo and Ginger Simpler, a devoted father to Veronica DeLorenzo Castleberry, Michael Joseph DeLorenzo III, and son-in-law John Castleberry. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Luke Castleberry and Emma Grace Castleberry.
The Memorial Service is from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 at Culley's MeadowWood on Timberlane, with Gathering of Family and Friends to follow at 3:00 PM. A private family interment will take place at Culley's MeadowWood Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/tallahassee-fl/michael-delorenzo-8831377
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 26, 2019