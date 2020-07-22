Michael Jerome Ardley
Tallahassee, FL - Michael Jerome "Wall" Ardley, 60, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday in Indian Branch Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Michael was a 1978 graduate of Lincoln and TCC. He was retired as a custodian for Leon County Schools and had also worked for Macy's. Wall was a member of St. Peter P.B. Church. Cherishing his love are his devoted wife, Debbie Elaine Ardley; son, Alexander Antonio (Mikel) Ardley, Sr.; two daughters, Stephanie Elaine (Christopher) Branham and Nicole Michelle Ardley; six grandchildren; Alexis, Torri, Alexandria, Alexander, Cierra, Kristiana and Malik; goddaughter, Darrielle; brothers: Phillip (Evelyn), Larry, Wesley (Jean-Eudes) and Calvin (Deneen) Ardley; sisters, Della Marie (Pete) Harris, Patricia (Richard) Sykes; brother-in-law, David (Ferzelma) Walker; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Kenny) Davis; mother-in-law, Rosa Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lillian Ardley, Sr.; brother, James Ardley, Jr. and sister, Mary Lee Reese.