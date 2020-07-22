1/1
Michael Jerome Ardley
Michael Jerome Ardley

Tallahassee, FL - Michael Jerome "Wall" Ardley, 60, of Tallahassee unexpectedly passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday in Indian Branch Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Michael was a 1978 graduate of Lincoln and TCC. He was retired as a custodian for Leon County Schools and had also worked for Macy's. Wall was a member of St. Peter P.B. Church. Cherishing his love are his devoted wife, Debbie Elaine Ardley; son, Alexander Antonio (Mikel) Ardley, Sr.; two daughters, Stephanie Elaine (Christopher) Branham and Nicole Michelle Ardley; six grandchildren; Alexis, Torri, Alexandria, Alexander, Cierra, Kristiana and Malik; goddaughter, Darrielle; brothers: Phillip (Evelyn), Larry, Wesley (Jean-Eudes) and Calvin (Deneen) Ardley; sisters, Della Marie (Pete) Harris, Patricia (Richard) Sykes; brother-in-law, David (Ferzelma) Walker; sister-in-law, Cynthia (Kenny) Davis; mother-in-law, Rosa Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lillian Ardley, Sr.; brother, James Ardley, Jr. and sister, Mary Lee Reese.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Indian Branch Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

July 23, 2020
My condolences to the family! God bless you'll!
Delbert Floyd
Family
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Edward B Nix
Friend
July 23, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Sam & Nancy Harvell
Coworker
July 23, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Missionary Betty Gilliam-Mitchell and Family (Jean, Cheryl and Shelia)
Neighbor
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
I'm so sorry for your loss.
Heidi Reynolds
Friend
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patricia pompey
Family
July 23, 2020
Jean-Eudes Duguay from Port St Lucie Florida, wrote on Jul. 22, 2020
God saw you getting tired And a cure was not meant to be. So he put his arms around you And whispered 'Come to Me'. With tearful eyes we watched you As we saw you pass away. Although we loved you deeply, Your Golden Heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best. Those we love remain with us For love itself lives on, And cherished memories never fade Even though a loved one is gone, Those we love can never be More than a thought apart, For as long as there is memory, They'll live on in the heart. Mike, you were all we could ask for a brother-in-law. It was a pleasure to be in your company. Now you have joined your beloved sister, mother, and father in the bosom of the Lord. You touched so many lives with your kindness, caring, loving and peaceful nature. You will surely be missed. On behalf of our entire family here and abroad we wish you farewell. Rest in perfect peace. My deepest sympathy to Debbie and Alex, Stephanie, Nicole and all of the Ardley’s Family’s Jean-E Duguay your Brother-in-law
Jean-E Duguay
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Family

May God continue to comfort and hold you close during this difficult time. My prayers are with you.
Dr. Kim Ardley
Family
July 22, 2020
To my Cousin Debbie and Family: I extend my condolences for the loss of your husband, Michael. May God bless you and your family.
connie c reshard
Family
July 22, 2020
Rest in eternal peace dear classmate with our Heavenly Father who loves us so much. Will never forget all the fond memories of LHS class of 1978. We are the Trojans, the mighty, mighty Trojans. Rest in peace.
Charlotte D. Davis
Classmate
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gladys Pleas
Classmate
