Jean-Eudes Duguay from Port St Lucie Florida, wrote on Jul. 22, 2020

God saw you getting tired And a cure was not meant to be. So he put his arms around you And whispered 'Come to Me'. With tearful eyes we watched you As we saw you pass away. Although we loved you deeply, Your Golden Heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best. Those we love remain with us For love itself lives on, And cherished memories never fade Even though a loved one is gone, Those we love can never be More than a thought apart, For as long as there is memory, They'll live on in the heart. Mike, you were all we could ask for a brother-in-law. It was a pleasure to be in your company. Now you have joined your beloved sister, mother, and father in the bosom of the Lord. You touched so many lives with your kindness, caring, loving and peaceful nature. You will surely be missed. On behalf of our entire family here and abroad we wish you farewell. Rest in perfect peace. My deepest sympathy to Debbie and Alex, Stephanie, Nicole and all of the Ardley’s Family’s Jean-E Duguay your Brother-in-law

