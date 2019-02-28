Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church
Tallahassee, FL - Michael Lee Blake, 52, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. He had worked as a foreman at Capital City Lawn Service. Treasuring his love and legacy are his loving mother, Ms. Molly L. Blake; four devoted sisters, Amanda (Carl) Houston, Lura and Minnie Blake and Leslie Blake (Mike) Trent; and several other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019
