Michael L. Blake
Tallahassee, FL - Michael Lee Blake, 52, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Pilgrim Rest P.B. Church, with burial in Southside Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. He had worked as a foreman at Capital City Lawn Service. Treasuring his love and legacy are his loving mother, Ms. Molly L. Blake; four devoted sisters, Amanda (Carl) Houston, Lura and Minnie Blake and Leslie Blake (Mike) Trent; and several other loving relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 28, 2019