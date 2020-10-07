Michael L. WilliamsTallahassee - Michael Lavon "Buck" Williams, 58, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the Old West Enrichment Center, where social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in Desota Field Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Buck was a Godby High School graduate and an accomplished flooring specialist. He was the owner-operator of Michael's Flooring Installations, LLC. His love and legacy will be cherished forever by his wife, Chada Sanders-Williams; mother, Elizabeth Jenkins; siblings: Darrell Jenkins, Michael (Selena) Williams, Gwen (Henry) Jones and JoAnn Jenkins; aunts: Martha King, Mary Jenkins and Letha Williams; uncle, Theodore Williams and numerous other relatives and friends.