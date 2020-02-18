|
Michael Lane Lee
On February 6, 2020, Michael Lee of Carrabelle passed away at the age of 50.
Michael was born to Edgar Lee Sr. and Juanita Lee Brown, April 15, 1969 in Carrabelle, FL where he grew up and lived most of his life.
Michael loved being on the water, boating, fishing, and generally being outdoors. He was known for his wild sense of adventure, his contagious laugh, huge heart and love of family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and ready to help anyone in need.
Michael is preceded in death by his father Edgar Ross Lee Sr., Paternal grandparents: O.B. Lee Sr., and Helen Lee Ross. Maternal grandparents: Lloyd and Virginia Davis.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Juanita Lee Brown (Jim) of Carrabelle, FL. A daughter Rebeka Lee and son Adrian. Siblings, Tana Oshop (Denny) of St. Joe Beach, FL, Ross Lee (Debbie) of South Port, FL and Shane Lee (Cecilia) Panama City, FL. Many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly. Special friends: Tuffy and Angie San Juan.
A memorial service will be held at the Carrabelle Assembly of God February 22, 2020 at 2 PM.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020