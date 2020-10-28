Michael Lavon Hunter, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Michael Lavon Hunter, Jr., 29, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from a motorcycle accident in Tifton, GA. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Glades) in Havana, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mike was a tree surgeon and an avid motorcylist with the Iron Order Motorcycle Cub. Survivors include his father, Reverend Michael L. (Sonveria) Hunter, Sr.; mother, Shenikki Bush; fiancee, Chelsea Ruiz; brother, Brandon Hunter; sisters: Oshyah Delrayshon, Alexis and Kiara Hunter; grandparents, William (Jeannette) Hinson, Slonia Conyers Bush and Elizabeth Browning Butler; his in-laws to be, Dave and Stephanie Bacus; and numerous other relatives and friends.