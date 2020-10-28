1/1
Michael Lavon Hunter Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Lavon Hunter, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - Michael Lavon Hunter, Jr., 29, of Tallahassee passed on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from a motorcycle accident in Tifton, GA. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Glades) in Havana, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mike was a tree surgeon and an avid motorcylist with the Iron Order Motorcycle Cub. Survivors include his father, Reverend Michael L. (Sonveria) Hunter, Sr.; mother, Shenikki Bush; fiancee, Chelsea Ruiz; brother, Brandon Hunter; sisters: Oshyah Delrayshon, Alexis and Kiara Hunter; grandparents, William (Jeannette) Hinson, Slonia Conyers Bush and Elizabeth Browning Butler; his in-laws to be, Dave and Stephanie Bacus; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved