Michael Mallardi

Michael MallardiTallahassee - He laughed and made you laugh - the kind that hurts your face and made tears run down your cheeks. We lost 77 year old Michael Charles Mallardi on August 17th at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee. The love of his life, and wife of 43 years, Joanne, was able to be by his side when he peacefully passed away.Michael was born in the Bronx, New York on October 27, 1942 to Sabin and Genevieve Mallardi. His family moved to Miami in the 50's where Michael finished high school and attended Broward Junior College before enlisting in the Air Force in 1962. After proudly serving 3 years, including a tour in Viet Nam, he returned and finished his AA degree at Broward. His decision to come to FSU was easy when he learned the girl to boy ratio. The GI bill paid for school, and his sales job at Mendelson's Men Store paid for his social life. Michael's gregarious personality helped him excel in earning his Marketing degree in 1969.He took his learned skills back to Miami to work in sales for NCR, until a few years later - while on a sales call - saw a "magical" new machine called a Xerox. The next day, he applied at Xerox where he was quickly hired, and where he would spend the next 25 years as one of their most outstanding salesmen. It was also where he and Joanne met.Everyone knew "Nole Man" by his license plate. He was passionate about FSU and used his passion and skills to support and advance his University. When he and Joanne moved to Orlando in the 70's, he became involved with the local Seminole Booster Club, running their banquet, recruiting new members, and eventually becoming their president. That led to his selection for two terms on the National Seminole Booster Board, and statewide major gift fundraising.In 1989, Mike could not pass up an offer to return to Tallahassee. He and Joanne did not miss any men's or women's basketball games, baseball or football games and remained ardent Seminole Boosters. Mike loved baseball and Mike Martin. For years he was the face of the Bullpen Club and chaired many of the baseball Lead-Off banquets.Mike is survived by his wife, Joanne; brother Walter (Donna); and 100 year old mother, Genevieve. He was predeceased by his father, Sabin and brother, Richard.In lieu of flowers, he wished to have donations made to the Bullpen Club at Seminole Boosters (850-645-9836)A memorial service is planned for later in the fall at the Tallahassee National Cemetery.