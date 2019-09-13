Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway - Michael McMillon, 58 of Midway, died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at home. Service will be 11 AM Monday, September 16, 2019 at Bradwell Mortuary Chapel in Quincy with interment in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Chattahoochee, Florida. He is survived by his son, Daniel A, McMillon; father, Hosea McMillon of Midway; siblings, Anthony McMillon of Hagerstown, MD, Sharon Williams of Lexington, KY, Octavia Simpson of Somerset, NJ and Leon McMillon of Ft. Walton Beach. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the services (850-627-3700).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
