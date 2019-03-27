Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Telogia Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Telogia Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Paul Burke


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Paul Burke Obituary
Michael Paul Burke

Telogia - Michael Paul Burke, 36, of Telogia, FL, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Telogia. He was born December 20, 1982, to Joe and Martha Dale Clark Burke and was a graduate of Liberty County High School in Bristol, FL. Michael loved to hunt and fish and was employed at Southeast Ship Builders in Panama City, FL.

He is survived by his parents, Joe and Martha Dale Burke, his grandmother, Nellie Faye Burke, a brother, Macky (Genia) Burke, an uncle, Bud (Delayne) Burke, and aunt, Carolyn Johnson, all of Telogia; aunt, Linda (Bud) Edenfield of Hosford, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents, Max and Evelyn Clark and Farris Burke, and an uncle, Roger Clark.

Visitation will be today, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Telogia Baptist Church, until service time at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Sanders Cemetery in Hosford.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now