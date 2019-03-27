|
|
Michael Paul Burke
Telogia - Michael Paul Burke, 36, of Telogia, FL, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Telogia. He was born December 20, 1982, to Joe and Martha Dale Clark Burke and was a graduate of Liberty County High School in Bristol, FL. Michael loved to hunt and fish and was employed at Southeast Ship Builders in Panama City, FL.
He is survived by his parents, Joe and Martha Dale Burke, his grandmother, Nellie Faye Burke, a brother, Macky (Genia) Burke, an uncle, Bud (Delayne) Burke, and aunt, Carolyn Johnson, all of Telogia; aunt, Linda (Bud) Edenfield of Hosford, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by grandparents, Max and Evelyn Clark and Farris Burke, and an uncle, Roger Clark.
Visitation will be today, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Telogia Baptist Church, until service time at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Sanders Cemetery in Hosford.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019