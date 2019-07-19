Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael "Todd" Smith


1970 - 2019
Michael "Todd" Smith Obituary
Michael "Todd" Smith

Tallahassee - Michael "Todd" Smith, Tallahassee native, passed away at the age of 49 on Sunday, July 14th due to a motorcycle accident. Todd was a plumber by trade, and loved to be outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, or just hanging out.

Todd is survived by his daughter, Haley Michelle Smith of Tallahassee; parents Robert and Annette Smith of Tallahassee; siblings Gary Matthews (Lori) of Kennewick, WA, Tracy Smith of Tallahassee, Roy Smith of Tallahassee, and Debra Linville (Rodney) of Dade City, FL; aunts Carol Birdwell and Libby Taylor (Wayne) of Tallahassee; nieces Sarah Matthews of Kennewick, WA, Madison Rose Smith and Megan Smith of Tallahassee; nephew Kyle Matthews of Albuquerque, NM.

Todd also left behind many special friends whom he called "brothers" that meant the world to him.

Todd's family will be receiving guests for a visitation at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. All guests are encouraged to wear jeans in solidarity with Todd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Todd Wahlquist and Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 19, 2019
