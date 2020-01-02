|
|
Michael Vance Morton
Tallahassee - Michael Vance Morton, age 80, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Margaret Z. Dozier House at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee.
Michael was born on August 2, 1939 in Panama City to Otis and Nancy Morton, and spent his youth in Port St. Joe. He moved to Tallahassee in 1957 to attend Florida State University. He was a Seminole Booster and enjoyed watching all FSU sports. He was a sports talk show host for a local radio station for several years. Michael also enjoyed oldies music, spoiling his grandchildren and traveling. He was Program Administrator for the Agency for Healthcare Administration until his retirement and attended Generations Church.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Joyce Helen Morton of Tallahassee; daughter, April Mavridoglou (Petros); sons, Terrence Morton and Michael Morton, Jr.; sister, Cheri Cayson (Richard); aunt, Martha Woodall and three grandchildren, Helena and Paul Mavridoglou and William Morton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road. The funeral service will be at 2:30 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home with entombment immediately following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Generations Church Missions Fund, 3080 W. Tennessee Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Morton family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020