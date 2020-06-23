Michele L. LelandTallahassee, FL - Michele Leonard Russ Leland, 66, of Tallahassee passed on Monday, June 22, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Williams Family Cemetery, Highway 59 South, U.S. 90 East, Lloyd, FL. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSSEE (850-942-1950). Michele was a retired healthcare provider and had also owned an Adult Daycare Center. Mourning Michele's passing are her son, Johnathan Russ; three grandchildren, Abria Russ, Tovelle Laster and Rylan Lee; sister, Mayme Leonard; nephews, Philip (Robin) and Errol (Renee) Fisher and William Stubbs; nieces, Tonya and Gina Fisher; brother-in-law, Willie (Ola) Stubbs; uncle, Willie (Flora) Williams; aunt, Ella Vickers; and a host of other relatives and friends.